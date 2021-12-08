From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Buhari also condoled with Government and people of Lagos State and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

