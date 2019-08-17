Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Muiz Banire, on the death of his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire.

The President says no matter how old mothers are, their departure is always keenly felt, and urged Banire, who is Chairman, Assets Management Corporation (AMCON), to take heart and be comforted in the fact that his mother lived to a ripe old age, and left behind worthy sons and daughters who are accomplished in different areas of endeavor.

The President’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Buhari prayed God to comfort the entire Banire family, as he charged them to keep the memory of their matriarch alive by building on the good work she was known for.