Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the passing of its Chairman (Southwest Region), Archbishop Magnus Atilade.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari also commiserated with the family of Atilade and members of the National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) as they mourn the demise of their loved one and pacesetter in alternative medicine.

The president expressed the believe that as a cleric and renowned chiropractor, Atilade’s doggedness, vision and strength of character inspired those who came in direct contact with him.

Acknowledging late Atilade’s dedication and commitment to the service of humanity, the President affirmed that the cleric will be fondly remembered for his landmark contributions to the evolution of traditional medicine and for spirited advocacy for practitioners to be legally recognized in the country.

The President prayed God Almighty to comfort all who mourn the late cleric and grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.