Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to President Emmanuel Macron of France and French citizens over the tragic fire incident that gutted parts of the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu in a statement said Buhari also extended his sympathy to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world following the partial destruction of the historical Cathedral, which houses deferent valuable items held dear by worshipers.

The President said he was shocked and in disbelief as the highly revered and historical church building went up in flames on Monday.

He prayed that the Almighty God will provide resources and capacity for full restoration.

As one of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites, a central place of worship for Christians and symbol of France, the President urged joint faith and prayers for the country and its citizens.