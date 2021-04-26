From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, condoled with the family of eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto, over the death of Hajiya A’ishatu.

The President was represented in Sokoto by a delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others on Gambari’s entourage include Ministers of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu.

The delegation was ushered into residence of the eldest son of the deceased by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Muhammad DanIya.

Gambari, in his remarks, said they were in Sokoto to extend the greetings and condolences of Mr President to the family over the death of their mother and sister.

He further described the deceased as a personality in her own right and said that her demise was a great loss not only to her family, to Sokoto State, but to Nigeria in general.

He prayed to Allah to grant her Aljannat Firdaus and give her famly, the people of Sokoto and Nigerians the formidable fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Responding, Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan, said that he felt privileged, honoured and proud to receive the all-important delegation, on behalf of the family.

The Sarkin Sudan of Wurno also solicited for more prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Also speaking, ex governor Senator Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North, described the deceased as a mother to all.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and for her to be granted Aljannat firdaus and that her family have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The decesand son, Alhaji Danbaba, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the invaluable gesture.

‘This has shown that he is a leader to all Nigerians,’ he said, describing his late mother as a ‘friend, mother, sister, brother and everything to me.’

The Magajin Garin Sokoto also said that the deceased was a beacon of piety, patience, peseverance and philantrophy, while she was was also a peace maker and a bridge builder.

A prayer session for the repose of the soul of the deceased, was led by the Minister of Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika.

The prayer also centred on divine guidance and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders, as well as for sustainable peace ,unity and socioeconomic prosperity of Nigeria.

The late Hajita Aisha died on Friday, April 23, at a Dubai Hospital, at the age of 75 after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

She was the wife of the Chairman of the defunct Northern Nigeria Housing Corporation and one of the members, who represented Sokoto Province at the House of Representatives in the 1960s, Alhaji Ahmad Danbaba, Marafan Sokoto.

She is survived by five children and a younger sister, who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of the late Marafan Sokoto, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi.

Among her children is Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba and the wife of Ambassador Shehu Malami, Sarkin Sudan.