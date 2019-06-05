Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper, Mr Eniola Bello, over the passing of his wife, Helen Eniola-Bello on Tuesday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said. Buhari joins family, friends and professional colleagues of the columnist in mourning Helen, whose motherly love and kindness would be sorely missed by the family.

The president urged family and loved ones to find solace in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Mrs. Bello’s soul eternal rest, and comfort her family.