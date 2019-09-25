President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, on the loss of his wife of 30 years, Tina, aged 57.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari shares in the grief of the Okechukwu family in their distress, asking God to console and comfort them.

President Buhari observed that losing a dear wife and mother is time of deep travail for any family, particularly one who was so devoted and a rallying force for the household.

The President lamented the loss of a true Nigerian, who had schooled in Kano, Enugu-Agidi in Anambra, her state of origin, Maiduguri, and Sango-Otta, Ogun State, who was fluent in Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa, among other languages.

He advised the Okechukwu family to draw succour from God and take comfort in the quality of life the departed lived.