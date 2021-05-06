From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and his family, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari also commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, urging them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

The President prayed the God would grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.