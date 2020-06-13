Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.

‘In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State,’ the President said.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.

In a related development, President Buhari joined Muslims across the nation to mourn a leading Islamic cleric and jurist, Sheikh Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen, who passed on in Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday.

The president described his demise as ‘a loss to the Emir of Ilorin, the Ilorin Community, Kwara State, Nigeria and the entire Muslim community.’

According to President Buhari, ‘he was a front line Islamic jurist and an established technocrat who rose to the position of Permanent Secretary in government and Khalifah in the service of the Islamic faith.’

The president prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his return and repose his soul in Jannatul Firdaus.

Kamaldeen was, until his death, the Khalifah Al-Adaby of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.