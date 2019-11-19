Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the death of his close aide, Alhaji Umar Pariya.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari said:

“I received the news of the death of your close aide, Alhaji Pariya, with a heavy heart. It is very touching to lose such a personal aide of many years. May Allah grant you the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant his family the strength to absorb the impact of this death, forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds in the hereafter.”