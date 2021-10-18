From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of all Nigerians has condoled with President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States on the passing of former Secretary of State General Colin Powell.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari expressed the believes that as the first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the US Department of Defense, as well as the first African American Secretary of State, Powell was a great statesman and a global icon in every sense of it.

He recounted that as U.S Secretary of State, Powell played a very important role in advancing his country’s foreign policy and national defence interests. ‘He was also a great advocate of the eradication of Polio and in addressing the deadly spread of HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa, President Buhari said.

The president said his prayers and thoughts are with General Powell’s family and the people of the United States as they mourn the death of an exceptional leader and one of America’s greatest pride, who as a professional soldier, a distinguished public servant and an effective diplomat, gave his utmost for his country.

