President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly artistes and musicians, in commiserating with ace instrumentalist, singer and song writer, Bongos Ikwue, who lost his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, 73.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari condoled with family members, friends, Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family.

The deceased hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele –Uku Town in Delta, but by providence shared most of her life with the Benue-born musician.

The president noted the deceased’s dedication to the service of humanity, and dedication to Church.

He also lauded her for supporting the poor and needy across the country, especially prisoners, whom she regularly visited to pray with, counsel and guide on the fear of God, and provided support for the people awaiting trial, and their families.

Buhari affirmed that her contributions to stability of her family, sense of duty in community development, and love for God will always be remembered.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the renowned musician and his family, and grant the wife and mother a peaceful rest. (NAN)