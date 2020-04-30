Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu over the passing of his father, Alhaji Aliyu Daneji.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in the statement said Buhari mourned Daneji, who was the pioneer Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Kano State, and worked diligently to provide a formidable structure for governance in the state.

The President noted Daneji’s foresight and large-heartedness in investing his time and resources in education continues to bear fruits in the state and nation, praying that the almighty God will comfort Dr Aliyu and the entire family.

President Buhari also sent condolences to the people and government of Borno State over the passing of the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, whose dedication and commitment to the development of the state remains a reference for many governments.

As pioneer civilian governor, the President acknowledges the foundation for good governance laid by the Alhaji Goni in the State and the strong democratic culture that keeps resonating.

President Buhari prayed that God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family and political associates.

Daneji died at the age of 96 on Wednesday night in Kano.

A son of the deceased, Mahmud Daneji, who confirmed the death, said Alhaji Aliyu Daneji died after a protracted illness.

However, the funeral prayer was conducted early on Thursday at his residence at Sabuwar Kofa, close to Kwalli Primary School, in Kano Municipal after which he was buried according to Islamic rites.