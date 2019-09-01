President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation led by Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, to condole with the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, over the death of his sister, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed sadness over the loss of a valued citizen.

He said: ‘‘Hajiya Aliyu will be missed by many for her compassionate side, helping fellow countrymen and women in distress anywhere she came across them.”

He prayed Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant fortitude to her beloved family members and friends to bear the loss.

In his remarks, the DG NIA thanked the President for sending the condolence team to Katsina and prayed for his safe return from Japan.

The delegation, which included a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and the Ambassador Designate to Chad, Ambassador Babagana Zanna