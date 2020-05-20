Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Oladipo Diya, over the death of his wife, Chief Deborah Folashade Diya.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins family members, friends and associates of Mrs Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian who dedicated her time on earth to serving God and working for the good of others.

President Buhari affirmed that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through a focus on helping the underprivileged and counselling many.

The president prayed that the soul of the departed will find rest in God.