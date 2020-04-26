President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Adamu-Gamawa.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The president said: “I am sad to know about the demise of Hajiya Fatima.

“My condolences to the family, the government and people of Bauchi State. May her soul rest in peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 106-year-old mother of the minister, fondly called “Baba”, was laid to rest in Katagum last Friday.

A descendant of the family of Wakilin Makaman Katagum, Hajiya Fatima was married to the late Katukan Katagum, Adamu’s father. (NAN)