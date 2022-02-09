President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, over the death of his first wife, Hajiya Rabi Garba.

The president, in a condolence message issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, also commiserated with Maradun Emirate Council.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He prayed for the peaceful repose of soul of the departed “who was a pillar of support to the emir for more than four decades, making landmark contributions to his successful reign as a traditional ruler.’’

The presidential aide said: “Buhari’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of the emir and the people of Mardaun, who will sorely miss Hajiya’s exemplary conduct as a devout Muslim, mother and wife.’’ (NAN)