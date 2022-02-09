President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, over the death of his first wife, Hajiya Rabi Garba.
The president, in a condolence message issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, also commiserated with Maradun Emirate Council.
He prayed for the peaceful repose of soul of the departed “who was a pillar of support to the emir for more than four decades, making landmark contributions to his successful reign as a traditional ruler.’’
The presidential aide said: “Buhari’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of the emir and the people of Mardaun, who will sorely miss Hajiya’s exemplary conduct as a devout Muslim, mother and wife.’’ (NAN)
