Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Dr Ore Falomo, personal physician to late politician and business magnate MKO Abiola.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that Falomo served humanity for many years, working for citizens, eminent Nigerians and medical institutions.

The President commiserated with friends and professional associates of the former Chief Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, whose dedication to duty and welfare of his patients brought him recognition, especially as personal physician to Abiola.

The President said that the kindness and humanity of the late physician will be especially missed, praying that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.