Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with families, friends and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed Friday into a building in Opebi, Lagos State.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said, he prays that God will console the bereaved families, grant peace to the souls of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured, while the nation awaits report of investigation into the accident by aviation regulatory agencies.