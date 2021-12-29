President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of the traditional ruler of Mangu in Plateau, Mishakagham Mwaghavul, Da Nelson Bakfur.

In a condolence message, released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari said the late traditional ruler would be sorely missed by his people and the nation.

The president condoled with Government and people of Plateau, particularly the Mangu Local Council, Mangu Traditional Council and the Mwaghavul-speaking people in North Central.

He urged them to take solace in the good works of the traditional ruler, whose interest in the peace and unity of the country was evident.

President Buhari believed the departed leader stood for what was right in community development, lived to promote the values of fairness and justice as custodian of the tradition, and roundly advocated trust in God and love for neighbours and visitors.

The president urged family, friends and associates of the deceased to approximate his values, and remain steadfast in sustaining his legacies. (NAN)