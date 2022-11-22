From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that struck Indonesia’s West Java province on Tuesday, killing more than 160 people, damaging 2,200 homes, and displacing 13,000 people, President Muhammadu Buhari joined the international community in sending condolence messages to the government and people of Indonesia.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in his message, President Buhari said, “on behalf of the people of Nigeria, I convey our deep condolences to the government and people of Indonesia on the sad episode of this earthquake, the deadliest this year, and give the strong assurance that we stand with you in this very difficult period.

“We join you in prayers for the dead and for the early recovery of the injured victims,” said the President.