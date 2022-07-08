From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as the Government and people of Japan, following the assassination of the former prime minister at a campaign event Friday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari stated that he joins all Japanese in mourning the death of the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring Abe’s family of all Nigerians’ prayers and thoughts during this difficult time.

The Nigerian president recalled Abe’s unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, including the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

Buhari also affirmed that under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.

He prayed that the memory of the Japanese statesman and respected international leader will be a blessing to his nation and people, whom he served so devotedly.