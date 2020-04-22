President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Alhaji Ibrahim El-Yakub, senior citizen in Kano State.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, commiserated with El-Yakub’s family, particularly Umar El-Yakub, his son, who is Senior Special Assistant to the President, National Assembly.

President Buhari joined people and government of Kano State in mourning El-Yakub, who was a former Federal Commissioner of Water Resources.

He urged all family members, friends and associates of the departed elder to find solace in his fear of God, which was deeply reflected in the love he shared, and selfless contributions to the state, and nation.

President Buhari believed El-Yakub’s wisdom and influence in Kano State would be sorely missed, especially the role he played in counselling governments, and ensuring that ”the weak and vulnerable participate in shaping the policies that affect their lives”.

The President prayed that Allah would forgive the short comings of the departed, remember his sacrifices and grant him rest.(NAN)