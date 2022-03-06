From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on the passing of his father, Pa Mattias Keyamo.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he joins members of the Keyamo family, friends and the people of Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State in mourning Pa Mattias, a respected community leader, who loved his children with great passion and did his best to prepare them for leadership positions and opportunities.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

As a father who deeply cherished the benefits of friendship and mutual respect to people irrespective of their background, the President said he believes that Pa Keyamo was an embodiment of Nigeria’s greatness and rich diversity, having spent some of his adult life in Kaduna and Ilaro, Ogun State before settling in Ughelli.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Buhari urged the family of Keyamo to draw inspiration from the strength of character of their beloved father and grandfather, even as he prays that God will comfort them at this time.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“May the soul of the departed rest in peace,” the President prayed.