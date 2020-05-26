Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the media over the death of the New Telegraph, Saturday Editor, Waheed Bakare, on Sunday evening during a brief illness.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president, particularly, condoled with the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors over Bakare’s death.

The president also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and the management of New Telegraph newspapers, describing the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

President Buhari prayed that God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort all that mourn him.

Bakare was appointed New Telegraph’s Saturday editor in 2015.