Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the media over the death of the New Telegraph Saturday Editor, Waheed Bakare, who reportedly died on Sunday evening after a brief illness.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari also commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) over Bakare’s death.

The president also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing the editor’s death as a collective loss to the media and the country that he served passionately with his talent.

The president prayed that God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort all that mourn him.

Mr Bakare was appointed New Telegraph’s Saturday editor in 2015.

The late Bakare was a regular feature on Television Continental’s (TVC) ‘Journalists Hangout’ program.