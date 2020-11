Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his sincere condolences to Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and members of his family on the sudden and tragic death of his wife, Amaka.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said his thoughts and prayers are with the Ndoma-Egbas in their period of grief.

He prayed divine comfort for the entire family of Ndoma-Egba and peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.