Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as shocking, the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

In his condolence message to the cleric, President Buhari said he shares the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death, and prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends, and members of Trinity House.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari recalled that Pastor Ighodalo is one person who faithfully prays for the country, and the government, noting that he sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God gives you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” the President Buhari said.