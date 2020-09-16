President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with elder statesman, Paul Unongo, over the passing of his wife, Victoria, urging members of the family to find comfort in the many lives she touched, and transformed with love.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, joined the people and government of Benue, particularly friends and associates of the Unongos, in mourning Mama Victoria.

He noted that Mama Victoria lived for the good of others, supporting her husband in his humanitarian gestures, which included looking after orphans, homeless people, the poor and sick.

Buhari believed Unongo’s wife served her people, the nation and humanity with kind heart, and her investments of making life better and easier for others would always be remembered.

The president prayed that God would grant Mama Victoria eternal rest.(NAN)