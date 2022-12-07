President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to retired Air Marshall Al-Amin Daggash, a former Chief of Defence Staff on the demise of the mother of his children, Hajiya Binta Daggash.

Late Daggash was a graduate of guidance and counselling and a teacher by training as well as the former president of the Defence Officers Wives Association (DEFOWA).

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari noted that Hajiya Daggash did her best in promoting the welfare and interests of the families of officers and men in the three arms of the military.

The president, who condoled with the retired military chief, his family and the government and people of Borno, said:

“In such times of grief, words seldom do justice. She will be remembered for being an amiable, helpful and very selfless person.”

She left behind her aged mother, seven siblings, five children and eight grandchildren.

Among the siblings are Malam Sule Umar, a Kano-based documentary and film maker and Mrs. Aisha Umar Yusuf, wife of the publisher of Daily Trust and President, Nigerian Press Organisation, Kabiru Yusuf.

The president joined in prayer for the repose of her soul. (NAN)