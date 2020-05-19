President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the death of Abubakar Shehu Lemu, the eldest of the children of Sheik Ahmed Lemu.

The late Abubakar, a retired director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, died following a protracted illness.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the message on behalf of his family, President Buhari told Sheikh Lemu that he “deeply felt the family’s pain.

“I know what you must be feeling having lost the most senior of your children,” he said.

President Buhari also condoled with the entire people of Niger State “following this irreparable loss.”

He prayed to Allah to ease the pain of the Lemu family and grant His mercy and forgiveness to the late Abubakar Lemu.