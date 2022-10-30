From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Yoon Suk-yeo, the Government and the people of the Republic of South Korea, as well as families of victims of the tragic incident at Itaewon in Seoul district.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he sends prayerful wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, healing and comfort to the entire nation as they grieve the heart-breaking loss of over 150 people, mostly teenagers and people in their twenties.

President Buhari assured President Yoon that Nigeria stands with the people of Korea at this difficult and trying moment.