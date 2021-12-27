From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Group Executive Director, ThisDay Newspapers, Kayode Komolafe, over his mother’s death.

Buhari also extended his condolences to the Komolafe family on the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mrs Morenike Victoria Komolafe.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari believes that as an active member of her local community and leader, she will be remembered for making important contributions for decades towards the development of her people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

President Buhari said he trusts that Komolafe’s children, extended family, friends and associates, will continually honour her memory by extending the compassion and selflessness, that epitomised her life, to those in need.

The President said he joins them in mourning and celebrating the life of a silent achiever and philanthropist, praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.