Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the passing of his mum, Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello, 101.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari prayed that God almighty will comfort her family and loved ones.

The President urged the governor, family members and all associates of Hajiya Bello to find solace in the grace of long life given to the matriarch, and her strength of character in bringing up her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in fear of God while promoting strong moral values in her community.

President Buhari believed the legacies of generosity, kindness, and virtue that Hajiya Bello lived by, and consistently advocated will always be remembered.

The President urged the family and all citizens of Kogi State to immortalize the matriarch by promoting her values, praying that God will grant her soul peaceful rest.