From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred on the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, the title of Ambassador in-situ.

Aduda, according to the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ‘assumed office as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, 31st December 2020 and was conferred with the title of Ambassador in-situ by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Friday, 8th January 2021.’

Aduda’s assumption of duty in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed the redeployment of Anthonia Ekpa to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and later as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs.

‘The Permanent Secretary is a graduate of the University of Jos where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Geography and Planning. He also holds a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Ibadan and a Post Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from the University of Hong Kong.

“Before his resumption at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he served as a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (Political & Economic Affairs Office)

‘He has over 22 years experience in the public and private sectors, where he anchored and implemented key initiatives within the civil and public service, including the restructuring of the Federal Civil Service and the reclassification of sports from recreation to business, thereby opening doors for greater private sector investments in the industry.

‘Ambassador Aduda has also attended several trainings and courses within and outside the country such as Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Program, Marquette University USA; Hong Kong University; SETYM International Malaysia; Alexander Brookes, UK; Strathmore University, Nairobi Kenya; TRAPCA Arusha, Tanzania; Haggai Institute Hawaii; among others.

‘Moreso, the Permanent Secretary has undertaken consultancy and project management works with the World Bank, European Union, USAID, DFID and the UNDP, in the areas of advocacy for social action, public financial management, democracy and good governance, judicial integrity, anti-corruption, research and report writing,’ the statement read.