From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national award on Mr Dike James Chigbue, an entrepreneur and social reformer.

Chigbue will be conferred with the award on October 11 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.

This was contained in a letter from the office of the Honorable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-government Affairs, Senator George Akume.

Part of the letter addressed to Mr Chigbue reads: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the national honours on you, in the rank of MON (Member of the Order of the Niger).

“Mr Chigbue has had both public and private sector work experience, at the peak of his public sector service, he served as Special Adviser to the Hon Minister for State for Niger Delta Affairs and was an integral part that coordinated the implementation of the amnesty policy; training, empowerment and capacity building of ex-militants to facilitate their reintegration.

“After leaving the public sector, he founded Welltime limited, a major player in Real Estate, Construction, ICT and logistics sector. This platform has provided affordable housing, linked rural communities, and families and ignited the dreams of young people.

“A visionary, charismatic and energetic Mr Chigbue has represented the Nigerian youth by being a worthy Nigerian ambassador that has shown that honesty, sacrifice and hardworking remains the foundation to a successful community and nation building”.

The MON honour is an award conferred on individuals with notable records of contributions to the country.