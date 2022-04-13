From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), with effect from April 4, 2022.

Until his confirmation, Abdulaziz was the Acting Managing Director of TCN from May 19, 2020 to April 4, 2022, responsible for the overall supervision of the affairs of TCN, including transmission projects, transmission network operations and maintenance; system operations, market administration, human resources management and the Chief Accounting Officer.

Under his watch as the Acting MD/CEO, TCN made milestone achievements in projects execution and delivery, stable grid management, and human resources management that optimised personnel performance and productivity.

Working with an Executive Management consisting of four Executive Directors, Abdulaziz embarked on projects initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatisation era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company.

In a statement, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah said that TCN’s numerous achievements in areas of projects execution and delivery before his confirmation are attributable to sound leadership and keen focus on grid expansion, rehabilitation, and maintenance as well as stability and reliability in the transmission of bulk power in the country, through the systematic implementation of the flagship strategy programme- The Nigeria Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Program (NEGMERP), which he put in place to guide the execution of capital and reinforcement projects across the transmission regions in the country while still giving priority to the maintenance of the existing infrastructure.

” Dr. Abdulaziz has demonstrated deftness in project execution and fund management as he ensured that all projects under donor-funded schemes are professionally supervised by specialised units of the company called Project Management Units (PMUs). The execution of the donor sponsored projects have progressed extensively and the milestones delivery are as scheduled.

“The Abuja feeding scheme project, for instance which consists of one new 330kV line, two 330/132kV, and three 132kV transmission substations, has progressed extensively and will be ready for commissioning by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

“The World Bank – sponsored NETAP project has also made remarkable progress as all procurement process has been concluded and most of the packages are at the project implementation stage, worthy of note is the recent delivery of 5 no 150MVA 330/132kV and 10 no 60MVA, 132/33kV Transformers at the same time to TCN central stores at Ojo, Lagos (some have been moved to substation sites across the country for installation), a very significant achievement in the history of the power sector in Nigeria.