By Steve Agbota

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko as substantive Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority. (NPA), sources in the Federal Ministry of Transportation has said.

Prior to this confirmation, Mr. Koko was the Executive Director, Finance & Administration of the Authority and has been in acting capacity since the erstwhile MD, Hadiza Bala-Usman, was suspended.

According to a statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, the appointment takes immediate effect.

While Bello-Koko was acting MD, his mission for NPA has been how to improve revenue base of the nation, the maritime sector and also ensuring that the nation is not shortchanged by anybody in the agency.

Bello-Koko has distinguished himself as a servant-leader and a major driver of the polices and vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration at the Nigeria Port Authority.

In just four months in office thus far, even in acting capacity, Bello-Koko has done much to reposition the country’s seaports for greater efficiency, safety and accountability.

This and many more may have been responsible for his confirmation as substantive chief executive of NPA.