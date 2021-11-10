From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for emerging the winner in the gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari enjoined the Governor-elect, a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

The President praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

Buhari said he looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

