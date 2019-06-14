Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 77th birthday.

The president described the former head of state’s life as that of purpose, driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari extolled Abubakar’s commitment to peace, stability and development in Nigeria, and the African continent, as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.

The President said he believes Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style, and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to a civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

He said he joins family members, professional colleagues and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Gen. Abubakar longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity.

READ ALSO: Buhari directs CBN to blacklist firms still importing palm oil