From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, administrator and scholar, Prof. Tom Aaze Adaba (OON), on his 80th birthday, July 2, 2021, hailing the media guru for an upwardly inspiring life and career that keeps attracting recognitions and awards.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he rejoices with the family, friends and associates of the pioneer Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), whose contributions to the structuring and operations of the regulatory body remains indelible, making history by issuing first set of licenses for establishment of private radio and TV stations in the country.

The President affirms that Adaba worked impressively as pioneer Principal of the National Television Authority (NTA) College, Jos and Deputy Director Operations, Headquarters, and his passion for teaching and research easily sets him apart for recognitions and commendations, starting out as a classroom teacher, lecturer and working diligently to reach the peak as a professor, while staying relevant in the field of professional practice.

As the teacher and broadcaster, who also served in various capacities on boards, professional bodies and other special committees, turns an octogenarian, President Buhari prayed for his wellbeing, and strength for continuous service to the nation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.