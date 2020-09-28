Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated seasoned banker and politician, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on his 50th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari congratulated the former Deputy Governor, Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria, and Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections, on attaining the Golden age.

He wished the politician and astute businessman him greater years of service to God, the country, and humanity in general.

President Buhari lauded the Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), for his strides in professional life, and prayed that his boundless skills and dexterity will be brought to bear on society, for the good of the greater majority.