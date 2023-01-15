From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, on the conferment of the National Award of the Order of Diplomatic Service by the President of the Republic of South Korea.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he noted that the award is in recognition of the Minister’s personal achievements and contributions to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the Republic of South Korea.

Buhari said he recognizes the experienced administrative management skills, charisma and leadership of the Minister in repositioning the budget and national planning ministry toward effectively delivering its mandate.

He commended the Minister for diligent commitment to national planning, early budget submission to the National Assembly and strengthening the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry in order to effectively drive the National Monitoring and Evaluation process.

In welcoming the prestigious award bestowed on Agba by President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea, President Buhari reaffirms the importance of Nigeria-Korea Development Cooperation as the cornerstone to expand bilateral coordination and global engagement on shared goals of peace, security, sustainable development and prosperity.