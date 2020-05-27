Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on his 55th birthday.

According to the President, the minister’s investments in the development of Rivers State and his current efforts in building infrastructure across the country will always be remembered by posterity, urging him to stay focused on the larger picture of working to improve lives.

According to a statement Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended Amaechi’s resulted-oriented leadership style which, he said, positively reflects on people and projects he has supervised over the years.

He said he joins the All Progressives Congress (APC), family and political associates of the former Governor of Rivers State in celebrating the milestone while congratulating him for a meteoric political rise underlined by his forthrightness, diligence and a deep sense of loyalty and patriotism.

The president also extolled Amaechi for his willingness to make sacrifices and support the governing party, recalling, with appreciation, the major role he played in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections and his continuous contributions to promote peace and unity of purpose.

President Buhari prayed that God will position the Director-General of his presidential campaigns for greater glory and grant him more opportunities to continue to serve the country and humanity.