From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Minister of Transportation and two-time Director General of his election campaigns, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman, on the conferment of a chieftaincy titles on them, by the Daura Emirate Council.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana,” (the trusted one) to Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures. Danu is being turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura.
He commended the Minister “for working with enormous energy to make the change we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”
The President who will not be at the event has designated a delegation of three, made up of the Ministers of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Shehu, to represent him.
Leave a Reply