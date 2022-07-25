From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022, setting a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and becoming the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating a compatriot and two-time African Games champion who stunned the athletics world in one night with her superlative and stellar performance.

The President expressed gratitude to the track superstar for re-energizing the Nigerian national anthem from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.

He said he believes that the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl will continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

The President also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

The President laudy Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success is achievable.