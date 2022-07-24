From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, editor, and author Mike Awoyinfa on his 70th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari recalled with delight the more than four decades Awoyinfa has devoted to journalism, informing, educating and entertaining the public with the best of prose and literary prowess, plying his trade with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Concord Press, The Sun Newspapers, and publishing the Entertainment Express, among others.

He lauded the journalist’s foray into book writing and encouraged many more journalists to follow in his footsteps, “because books virtually live forever, and reading makes a man whole.”

President Buhari congratulated the Awoyinfa family, the media profession at large, and specifically the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), on the landmark occasion.

He wished Awoyinfa longer life in good health, “and greater contributions to a profession he loves so much.”