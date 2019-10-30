Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist Chief Afe Babalola on his 90th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the nonagenarian, whose life’s story has been a study on focus, discipline and commitment to God, and serving humanity.

The President expressed the believe that the bright and resourceful lawyer and farmer has every reason to be thankful to God, considering the many rungs he had to climb, and obstacles he had to overcome to get his education and start a rewarding career that turned out a blessing to many and the nation.

Buhari commended Babalola’s dedication to equipping the society with knowledge and skills, and his investments in key sectors of the economy that directly impact on livelihood, especially in health, education and encouraging entrepreneurship.

President Buhari urged the philanthropist to sustain the good works that he started over the years, and remain consistent in serving the nation.

While praying for longer life, good health and strength for the nonagenarian, the President said he joins Babalola’s family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the landmark birthday.