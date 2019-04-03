(NAN)President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman Board of Trustees of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and one of the founding fathers of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief John Odeyemi, as he turns 80 on April 4.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, the president joined the business world in celebrating the consummate businessman, industrialist and philanthropist.

President Buhari noted that Odeyemi’s zeal to serve God had continued to speak in his service to the nation and humanity, while his dedication to success had inspired and produced huge gains for individuals, institutions and communities.

According to him, Odeyemi, who holds many titles, including Obasewa of Ife, typifies the virtues that any nation should be proud of seeing in a citizen, which include the fear of God, disciplined and focused lifestyle, and a penchant for excellence through diligent work.

As a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and member of many blue chip companies within Nigeria and beyond,

President Buhari also saluted Obasewa of Ife’s visionary leadership qualities and his entrepreneurial spirit, urging him to keep sharing his wisdom of prudence and propriety with fellow citizens, public and private institutions.

The President, who shared in the joy of the milestone with family members, friends and business associates as Chief Odeyemi turned an octogenarian, prayed that the almighty God would remember his investments of love in people and the nation.

He also prayed that God would grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom.(NAN)