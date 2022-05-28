From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media Ne Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president thanked the minister for playing pivotal roles in the transformation of the youth and sports sector in recent years, leading to the country clocking more laurels in international tournaments and competitions.

The president noted that history will positively record the youth minister for leading at a time when sporting facilities, including the Lagos and Abuja National Stadiums, were renovated, and sports reclassified as business and not just recreational activity, thereby repositioning the sector as a viable revenue earner.

The president said he joins members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for health, longevity and happiness for the celebrant.

